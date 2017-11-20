Rahul Gandhi elevation: Congress Working Committee meeting underway, likely to approve election schedule

The Indian Express first reported on Sunday that party vice-president Rahul Gandhi is expected to be elevated to president within the next few weeks. (Source: Twitter/@INC) The Indian Express first reported on Sunday that party vice-president Rahul Gandhi is expected to be elevated to president within the next few weeks. (Source: Twitter/@INC)

The Congress Working Committee will be meeting on Monday to formally initiate the process for the election of party chief.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who will be chairing the meeting, is likely to step down from the role and could continue as chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

The Indian Express first reported on Sunday that party vice-president Rahul Gandhi is expected to be elevated to president within the next few weeks.

The election process, which includes announcing the date of notification to nomination, withdrawal, scrutiny and actual election, will take between 12 to 14 days.

Sources in the party told The Indian Express that Rahul Gandhi might take over the reins before the first phase of polling in Gujarat.

Last year, Rahul Gandhi was asked by the CWC to take over as president but he preferred to get formally elected. He has been running the party affairs for quite some time owing to the ill-health of Sonia Gandhi, who is Congress’ longest serving president.

