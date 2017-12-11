PM Modi wishes a ‘fruitful’ tenure for Rahul Gandhi as new Congress President

Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning extensively in Gujarat for the state assembly elections over the last few months. His temple run has garnered a lot of attention. Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning extensively in Gujarat for the state assembly elections over the last few months. His temple run has garnered a lot of attention.

Rahul Gandhi has been elected as the president of the Indian National Congress unopposed, signalling a generational shift in the grand old party. Congress’ Central Election Authority chairman Mullapally Ramachandran announced on Monday that Gandhi would formally take charge of his duties on December 16. After Gandhi was declared the President, Congress workers celebrated outside the party office in New Delhi. Best wishes are pouring in for the 47-year-old leader from all corners of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Congress President and wished a fruitful tenure for the Gandhi scion.” I congratulate Rahul Ji on his election as Congress President. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure. @OfficeOfRG,” Modi tweeted.

I congratulate Rahul Ji on his election as Congress President. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure. @OfficeOfRG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2017

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the entire country has a lot of expectations from Rahul Gandhi. He added that the new Congress president has shown his mettle in Gujarat and knows his responsibility. Taking a dig at the BJP’s campaign in poll-bound Gujarat, Azad said the entire BJP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been sitting in Gujarat for a month but were still unable to counter Rahul Gandhi.

AIADMK(Amma) Deputy General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran also congratulated Gandhi. “Congratulations to @OfficeOfRG on being elected as Congress President unopposed. Wish you a sterling tenure in the footsteps of the illustrious past Presidents of the more than a century-old Congress party,” he tweeted.

Congratulations to @OfficeOfRG on being elected as Congress President unopposed. Wish you a sterling tenure in the footsteps of the illustrious past Presidents of the more than a century-old Congress party. — TTV Dhinakaran (@TTVDhinakaran) December 11, 2017

Senior Congress leader and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi said that Rahul has proved that he was the only candidate who can be relied upon. “This is the worst time in India under present govt. In such time Rahul Gandhi has been elected as party President. In Gujarat, he has proved he is the only candidate who can be relied upon. He is facing Modi confidently,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Havan being performed outside Congress Headquarter in Delhi. (Source: ANI) Havan being performed outside Congress Headquarter in Delhi. (Source: ANI)

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and General Secretary of AICC Ashok Gehlot, who has been campaigning with Gandhi in Gujarat, called it an unforgettable moment for himself. “A great n unforgettable moment for me as Sh #RahulGandhi takes over as #CongressPresident… I wish him all success n have highest hopes that he will lead the party to new heights… #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi,” Gehlot tweeted.

A great n unforgettable moment for me as Sh #RahulGandhi takes over as #CongressPresident… I wish him all success n have highest hopes that he will lead the party to new heights… #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 11, 2017

Former Gujarat Congress chief Bharat Solanki also took to his twitter handle to extend his wishes to Gandhi. “I extend my best wishes to Rahul ji for becoming president of @INCIndia, his leadership & guidance will rejuvenate the Party with new zeal and enthusiasm! #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi,” he tweeted.

I extend my best wishes to Rahul ji for becoming president of @INCIndia, his leadership & guidance will rejuvenate the Party with new zeal and enthusiasm! #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/ev8k9NXxKQ — Bharat Solanki (@BharatSolankee) December 11, 2017

Celebrations out side congress office after Rahul Gandhi was elected party president in New Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Celebrations out side congress office after Rahul Gandhi was elected party president in New Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Jharkhand Congress President Ajoy Kumar also wished Rahul good luck on twitter and said the nation deserved a leader like him to lead the people out of the darkness of hatred. “Hearty congratulations @OfficeOfRG ji! We deserve a leader like you to lead the people of India out of the darkness of hatred which is raining on the country now,” he tweeted.

Hearty congratulations @OfficeOfRG ji! We deserve a leader like you to lead the people of India out of the darkness of hatred which is raining on the country now. #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/490Zj5HN8s — Dr Ajoy Kumar (@drajoykumar) December 11, 2017

Gujarat Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia, who had raised speculations regarding the use of bluetooth waves in EVM machines during the first phase of Gujarat elections also congratulated Gandhi.”Congratulations to Rahul Gandhiji for becoming the president of @INCIndia ! Congress party will achieve greater heights & continue to reflect the voice & aspiration of people under his able leadership,” Modhwadia tweeted.

Congratulations to Rahul Gandhiji for becoming the president of @INCIndia ! Congress party will achieve greater heights & continue to reflect the voice & aspiration of people under his able leadership! #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/hCZXipWCqP — Arjun Modhwadia (@arjunmodhwadia) December 11, 2017

Congress’ national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the election of Gandhi as President of the party was the beginning of a new, energised, positive and progressive era for the party. “Joyous moment for the party as we celebrate the appointment of @OfficeOfRG as the President of @INCIndia . Beginning of a new, energised, positive and progressive era in the party under his leadership. #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi,” she tweeted.

Joyous moment for the party as we celebrate the appointment of @OfficeOfRG as the President of @INCIndia . Beginning of a new, energised, positive and progressive era in the party under his leadership. #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 11, 2017

Various state units of the Congress such as Mumbai Congress, INC Telangana and the student body of the Congress NSUI also congratulated Gandhi on twitter.”The NSUI family wants to congratulate #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi for taking the reign of India’s oldest political movement, @INCIndia,” NSUI tweeted.

The NSUI family wants to congratulate #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi for taking the reign of India’s oldest political movement, @INCIndia . pic.twitter.com/zjlVD7aTdl — NSUI (@nsui) December 11, 2017

“On behalf of people of Haryana,workers & leaders of @INCHaryana we congratulate to Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji @OfficeOfRG on unanimously elected as @INCIndia President. Under your dynamic leadership with great organisational skills & ability Indian Politics will be given new direction,” Ashok Tanwar, President of Haryana Pradesh Congress tweeted.

On behalf of people of Haryana,workers & leaders of @INCHaryana we congratulate to Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji @OfficeOfRG on unanimously elected as @INCIndia President. Under your dynamic leadership with great organisational skills & ability Indian Politics will be given new direction pic.twitter.com/kaEDLGEJok — Ashok Tanwar (@AshokTanwar_INC) December 11, 2017

Party workers celebrate with sweets outside Congress office in Delhi. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma) Party workers celebrate with sweets outside Congress office in Delhi. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

The party’s woman wing Mahila Congress also congratulated Gandhi. “Heartiest congratulations to @OfficeOfRG on All India Congress Committee’s Central Election Authority officially announcing his election as President of @INCIndia #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi. Mahila Congress looks forward to working under his leadership,” they tweeted.

Heartiest congratulations to @OfficeOfRG on All India Congress Committee’s Central Election Authority officially announcing his election as President of @INCIndia #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi. Mahila Congress looks forward to working under his leadership. pic.twitter.com/ywBywUQe9f — Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) December 11, 2017

However, not everyone seemed happy about Gandhi’s selection as the party president. Rebel Shahzad Poonawala expressed his angst over Gandhi’s elevation and called it a Black Day. “When Rahul Gandhi (Shehzada) is declared as the “illegal & unconstitutional president” of Congress party, it will be a #BlackDay & we shall unseat him from throne of Akbar Road & Amethi!The fight will begin today..”Asli Congress Bachao, Vanshvaad Hatao”,” he tweeted.

When Rahul Gandhi (Shehzada) is declared as the “illegal & unconstitutional president” of Congress party, it will be a #BlackDay & we shall unseat him from throne of Akbar Road & Amethi!The fight will begin today..”Asli Congress Bachao, Vanshvaad Hatao” http://t.co/MjhTnUL0dw pic.twitter.com/nhbiIAzcxq — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 11, 2017

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga very sarcastically wrote that it was a joyous moment for the BJP too as now they could finally fulfill their dream of a Congress free nation. “Selection of Sh @OfficeOfRG Ji as Congress National President is Joyful moment for every BJP Member. Hope he will Continue to serve Congress like this & fulfill our dream of #CongressMuktBharat . To celebrate my happiness sent sweets to Sh Rahul Gandhi ji,” he tweeted.

Selection of Sh @OfficeOfRG Ji as Congress National President is Joyful moment for every BJP Member. Hope he will Continue to serve Congress like this & fulfill our dream of #CongressMuktBharat . To celebrate my happiness sent sweets to Sh Rahul Gandhi ji pic.twitter.com/0mXpxkCPc7 — Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) December 11, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd