Rahul Gandhi elected unopposed as Congress president, to take charge on December 16

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. (Express Photo) Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. (Express Photo)

Rahul Gandhi was elected as Congress president unopposed, party’s Central Election Authority chairman Mullapally Ramachandran announced on Monday, signalling a generational shift in the Grand Old Party, which his mother Sonia Gandhi shouldered for 13 years.

Ramachandran said the 47-year-old leader would formally take over the reins of the party on December 16, two days before the declaration of Gujarat Assembly election results.

All India Congress Committee’s Central Election Authority officially announces Rahul Gandhi as the President of the Indian National Congress. #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/XvPFHWAND1 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 11, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd