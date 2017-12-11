Rahul Gandhi elected unopposed as Congress president, to take charge on December 16

Devalued Degree
Rahul Gandhi's elevation signals a generational shift in the Congress, which his mother Sonia Gandhi shouldered for 13 years

Rahul Gandhi was elected as Congress president unopposed, party’s Central Election Authority chairman Mullapally Ramachandran announced on Monday, signalling a generational shift in the Grand Old Party, which his mother Sonia Gandhi shouldered for 13 years.

Ramachandran said the 47-year-old leader would formally take over the reins of the party on December 16, two days before the declaration of Gujarat Assembly election results.

