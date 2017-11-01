Rahul Gandhi doesn’t differentiate between a dog and party worker, says Haryana minister Ani Vij; Congress asks him to consult doctor

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij is well known for his foot-in-mouth statements. File Photo Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij is well known for his foot-in-mouth statements. File Photo

Ever since Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi revealed that his pet dog ‘Pidi’ was behind his witty tweets and clever one-liners on social media, the terrier has grabbed the spotlight.

However, on Wednesday, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij took the ‘light-hearted’ issue to another level and tweeted that one Congress party worker said Gandhi fed his pet dog in the same plate in which he served breakfast to him. “Ek Cong karyakarta ne bataya, Rahul Gandhi ne jis plate mein unhe naashta karaya usi mein apne kutte ko bhi karaya,” Vij tweeted.

In another tweet, he said it was good on part of the Congress scion that he doesn’t differentiate between dogs and party workers. “Badi achhi baat hai ki wo Congress karyakartaon ko aur kutton ko samaanta ki nazar se dekhte hain,” Vij said.

Ek Cong karyakarta ne bataya, Rahul Gandhi ne jis plate mein unhe naashta karaya usi mein apne kutte ko bhi karaya:Anil Vij,Haryana Minister pic.twitter.com/yA60oZULLS — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2017

The minister is not new to controversy and is well known for his foot-in-mouth statements. Last year, he said in the state assembly “the people in the Congress are Angrezon Ki Aulaad”.

The Congress was quick to hit back and condemned the remarks by the senior Haryana minister. Congress’s Kuldeep Sharma said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar should immediately remove Vij from the Cabinet. “Anil Vij has lost his mental balance, he needs a good doctor. Such a person should be removed from the Cabinet,” Sharma said.

Anil Vij has lost mental balance, he needs a good doctor. Such a person should be removed from the Cabinet: Kuldeep Sharma,Congress pic.twitter.com/de5ykyTt1J — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2017

Earlier in the day, BJD’s Baijayant Jai Panda shared a video of his pet dog ‘Buddy’ and tagged ‘Pidi’. “Since opposites attract, #Pidi meet #Buddy : Has a mind of his own, refuses to obey, or learn new tricks, let alone tweeting. Can you help???” he tweeted.

