Rahul Gandhi arrested in Mandsaur, says PM Narendra Modi only cares for the rich

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police en route violence-hit Mandsaur on Thursday under section 151 of the CrPC (preventive arrest). Speaking to the media, he said he wasn’t given a reason for being arrested, and that the same was done to him in Uttar Pradesh as well. Earlier in the day, the police had maintained that they would not permit Gandhi to visit the district. The Congress leader reached Udaipur, Rajasthan, before leaving for MP by road. In Nimaheda town, in Chittorgarh district, he rode pillion for nearly 7 kilometres to reach the MP border. From there, he walked to the border, where he was taken into preventive custody.

“Na kisaano ka karza maaf karte hain, na bonus dete; bas goliyaan dete hain (They don’t waive off farmers’ loan. Neither do they give any bonuses. Bullets are what all they give),” Gandhi said. “Narendra Modi can waive loans of the country’s rich but can’t do so for farmers.” He reiterated he wanted to visit the district to meet the families of the five farmers killed by police firing on Tuesday. Read LIVE updates on the Madhya Pradesh farmers’ protest here.

Prior to his arrest, Gandhi took to Twitter saying, “Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governmenet are doing their best to prevent me from entering MP and meeting the families of the farmers killed in Mandsaur. What law of the land says that it is illegal to stand in solidarity with farmers who were killed simply for demanding what is their right?”

What law of the land says that it is illegal to stand in solidarity with farmers who were killed simply for demanding what is their right? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 8, 2017

मैं सिर्फ किसानो के परिवारों से मिलना चाहता था उनकी बात सुनना चाहता था,

कोई कारण नहीं दिया बस कहा कि गिरफ्तार कर रहे हैं #Mandsaur — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 8, 2017

मोदीजी किसानों का क़र्ज़ नहीं माफ़ कर सकते,सही रेट और बोनस नहीं दे सकते,मुआवज़ा नहीं दे सकते- सिर्फ किसान को गोली दे सकते हैं #Mandsaur — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 8, 2017

Gandhi was accompanied by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Sachin Pilot and party leaders Digvijay Singh, Girija Vyas and Kamalnath. Visuals, however, show him riding pillion towards Mandsaur.

Digvijay Singh, speaking to reporters at Neemuch border, targeted the central government saying it is working ‘foolishly’. He demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, who was with Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh requested police personnel to allow them to meet the farmers’ kin. “We are just five people, allow us to go. We are here to meet those injured in the protests and meet the families of the dead,” Yadav said. Digvijay Singh added: “How can you stop three people citing Section 144?”

