Rahul Gandhi denounces ‘thoughtless, barbaric’ calf slaughter by Kerala Youth Congress

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condemned the butchering of a calf in public allegedly by some Youth Congress members in Kerala to protest against the government’s move to ban the sale of cows for slaughter.
Terming the incident as “thoughtless and barbaric”, he said that it was “unacceptable” to him and his party. “What happened in Kerala yesterday is thoughtless, barbaric and completely unacceptable to me and the Congress Party. I strongly condemn the incident,” he tweeted.
Kerala: Youth Congress workers booked for slaughtering calf in public
An 18-month-old calf was butchered in an open vehicle allegedly by Youth Congress workers who raised slogans against the Centre’s decision to ban the sale of cattle for slaughter. The meat was then distributed free to onlookers.
Keraka Police on Sunday booked some Youth Congress activists after the incident drew flak from various quarters.
- May 29, 2017 at 12:48 amKarela is worst place in Asia today. Seems Cpi jihadistt cm holds many dark secrets, to the asia designs of terror, isis, mujahiddeen, taliban, joined by many of his state men...if jihadist cm is interrogated by fbi, cbi, then lot of terror secrets can come out, to benefit humanity.Reply
- May 29, 2017 at 12:33 amVery rightly tweeted by Shri Rahulji.Everybody knows that both Smt Soniaji and Rahulji are always against indiscipline and these kind of barbaric acts.Reply
- May 29, 2017 at 12:15 amThese Muslim people activities are similar to terrorists. This proves that every Muslim is terrorist. They want to divide India again.Reply
- May 28, 2017 at 11:51 pmCONDEMNATION NOT ENOUGH. TAKE ACTION OR BE LIKE NARENDRA MODI SAYING SOMETHING AND ALLOWING THINGS IN CONTRADICTIONS.Reply
- May 28, 2017 at 11:47 pmEven though we think that Rahul is an incapable leader, the difference between him and Modi is that Modi never condemns his party's butchering of humans (by his army of gaurakshaks) !Reply
