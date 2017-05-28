Latest News
  • Rahul Gandhi denounces ‘thoughtless, barbaric’ calf slaughter by Kerala Youth Congress

Terming the incident as "thoughtless and barbaric", Rahul Gandhi said that it was "unacceptable" to him and his party.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: May 28, 2017 11:42 pm
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condemned the butchering of a calf in public allegedly by some Youth Congress members in Kerala to protest against the government’s move to ban the sale of cows for slaughter.

Terming the incident as “thoughtless and barbaric”, he said that it was “unacceptable” to him and his party. “What happened in Kerala yesterday is thoughtless, barbaric and completely unacceptable to me and the Congress Party. I strongly condemn the incident,” he tweeted.

An 18-month-old calf was butchered in an open vehicle allegedly by Youth Congress workers who raised slogans against the Centre’s decision to ban the sale of cattle for slaughter. The meat was then distributed free to onlookers.

Keraka Police on Sunday booked some Youth Congress activists after the incident drew flak from various quarters.

  1. A
    alas
    May 29, 2017 at 12:48 am
    Karela is worst place in Asia today. Seems Cpi jihadistt cm holds many dark secrets, to the asia designs of terror, isis, mujahiddeen, taliban, joined by many of his state men...if jihadist cm is interrogated by fbi, cbi, then lot of terror secrets can come out, to benefit humanity.
    Reply
    1. R
      Rathna LK
      May 29, 2017 at 12:33 am
      Very rightly tweeted by Shri Rahulji.Everybody knows that both Smt Soniaji and Rahulji are always against indiscipline and these kind of barbaric acts.
      Reply
      1. I
        indian man
        May 29, 2017 at 12:15 am
        These Muslim people activities are similar to terrorists. This proves that every Muslim is terrorist. They want to divide India again.
        Reply
        1. G
          gurjeet
          May 28, 2017 at 11:51 pm
          CONDEMNATION NOT ENOUGH. TAKE ACTION OR BE LIKE NARENDRA MODI SAYING SOMETHING AND ALLOWING THINGS IN CONTRADICTIONS.
          Reply
          1. T
            Truth
            May 28, 2017 at 11:47 pm
            Even though we think that Rahul is an incapable leader, the difference between him and Modi is that Modi never condemns his party's butchering of humans (by his army of gaurakshaks) !
            Reply
