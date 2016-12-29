Rahul Gandhi puts forward charter of demands on note ban, demands answers from PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi hugs senior Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai at the party’s 132nd foundation day function in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Rahul Gandhi hugs senior Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai at the party’s 132nd foundation day function in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

With Congress president Sonia Gandhi out of Delhi, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday presided over the party’s foundation day celebrations for the first time. Minutes later, he launched yet another offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a white paper on demonetisation, and claimed that his policies were creating fear among the people. Rahul posed five questions to the government — how much black money has been unearthed since November 8 when demonetisation was announced, how much economic loss the country has suffered and how many jobs, livelihoods and lives have been lost since then.

He also asked the Prime Minister to reveal the names of persons, institutions and entities which had deposited Rs 25 lakh or more in banks six months prior to the note ban announcement. He asked the Prime Minister to reveal the “process of consultation and preparedness” he had undertaken prior to the implementation of demonetisation. “Why were experts, economists or the RBI not consulted before unleashing this draconian policy upon the people,” he asked. “Who all did you consult and seek advice from? Tell the nation,” Rahul said at a press conference.

While reiterating his attack on the Prime Minister on Sahara-Birla papers and arguing that the PM did not reply to the charges of corruption, Rahul said that Modi’s policies were creating fear among the people. He also put forward a charter of demands that included compensation to farmers, traders and the poor who have “suffered” due to note ban. His demands included lifting of all the restrictions on withdrawal of money, scrapping of charges on all digital transactions, grant of 18 per cent special interest to bank account holders till the restrictions are in place, a special one-time bonus of 20 per cent over and above the MSP for all rabi crops, halving of the price of items distributed under the PDS system and 50 per cent rebate in income and sales taxes to small shopkeepers and businesses.

“On what basis Narendra Modi set a Rs 24,000 limit on withdrawal?,” he asked. The Congress leader also wanted the government to give Rs 25,000 to at least one woman belonging to a BPL family “as compensation for the immense suffering caused to women due to demonetisation”. Besides, he asked the government to double the number of guaranteed workdays and the wage rate under the MGNREGA scheme and give compensation to those who have lost jobs in the aftermath of demonetisation. Asking the government to lift restrictions on cash withdrawal from banks, he said the government has snatched the financial independence of people by imposing curbs.

Earlier in the day, while addressing Congress leaders and workers, Rahul said that the Modi government was tearing apart India’s fabric. “Modiji’s policies are creating tremendous fear among the people. Modiji is trying to convert this fear and pain into hatred. And demonetisation is an example of this,” he said. Meanwhile, Congress leaders projected the unfurling of the party flag by Rahul to mark the foundation day celebrations as yet another indication that his elevation as Congress president was imminent. “He has now become de facto Congress president. He has chaired a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Congress Parliamentary Party and now presided over the foundation day celebrations,” a senior leader said.