‘Daro Mat’ if Modi govt is scaring you: Rahul Gandhi at Congress Convention

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)

Attacking the Modi government over its policies and decision, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the Centre is trying scare people but his party stands with them and they don’t need to fear. Speaking at Congress convention at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, Gandhi said his party’s symbol (hand) is omnipresent in every religion and it signifies that people of any religion should not fear the government as Congress is with them.

“I found Congress symbol in Shiv ji, Gurunanak, Buddha, Mahavir’s pictures. I asked Karan Singh ji what does it mean? He said ‘daro mat’ sachhayi ka saamna karo’,” said Gandhi adding, “Congress philosophy says ‘daro mat’, and the other philosophy says ‘daro aur darao'”.

Taking a dig at the prime minister, Gandhi said, “Modi ji ne kya kiya? kaha ki mera naam Narendra Modi hai aur mai tumse tumhari (farmers) zameen chheen sakta hoon. I told them daro mat. Ye desh akalmand desh hai, angrezon ko bhagaya hai. Chaand tak mission bhej diya hai. (What did Modi do? He said My Name is Narendra Modi and I can snatch your land. This is a country of intelligent people. We have thrown Britishers out of the country. Sent mission on mood, we won’t be fooled by Modiji)”

Hitting out at Modi’s demonetisation policy, Gandhi said, “Crores of people were standing in lines, did you find any corrupt person there? The corrupt ones were at the bank’s backdoor.” He also recited an old song featuring Amitabh Bachchan to describe the demonetisation policy. “Ram naam japna, gareeb ka maal apna- ye philosophy hai suit-boot ki sarkar ki; isi se aapko ladna hai,” said Gandhi.

#WATCH: Rahul Gandhi says PM Narendra Modi’s #DeMonetisation announcement sounded like Amitabh Bachchan’s movie dialogue. pic.twitter.com/1VhPld7kEB — ANI (@ANI_news) January 11, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He also woed that his party will save the country from the hatred being spread by the RSS and the BJP government. “RSS aur BJP desh ko barbaad kar rahi hain, nafrat faila kar, DeMonetisation implement karke desh ko barbaad kar rahe hain. Hum aapko bachaynegy (RSS and BJP is destroying the social fabric of this country by spreading hatred, by implementing demonetisation. But Congress will rescue this country),” said Gandhi.

Congress Party’s Jan Vedna Sammelan was called to highlight the ‘misfortunes’ caused to the people of India due to the demonetisation move by Prime Minister Modi on November 8 last year.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd