Rahul Gandhi visits Cyclone Ockhi-hit districts in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi Thursday arrived in Thiruvanathapuram, Kerala, and paid tributes to the victims of Cyclone Ockhi. He also visited other districts of the state and Tamil Nadu, including Poonthura, Vizhinjam, Chinnathurai, Thaikkad and Palayam, where he interacted with residents of fishing villages. Over 500 fishermen are still missing since the cyclone hit the coastline of the southern states last month.

Gandhi had earlier scheduled events in Thiruvanathapuram, the capital city, which were called off due to the cyclone. Search operations are underway to locate the fishermen who reportedly ventured deap-sea before the cyclone hit.

“When a tragedy happens, everyone must learn from the tragedy and avoid such a situation in future. We must have a better system of warning for the fishermen who are going to the sea,” Gandhi said, reported news agency PTI. “Some of you have lost sons, some of you lost husbands. This loss cannot be replaced…we will try to make your life as comfortable as possible,” he added.

Gandhi also drew a parallel between fishermen and farmers, saying both sectors were “facing a very difficult time.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswamy had visited cyclone-hit areas on Tuesday. He had increased compensation for the kin of fishermen who died to Rs 20 lakh. A day later, on Wednesday, the government raised the compensation to kin of non-fishermen to Rs 10 lakh.

In Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government Wednesday said put the death toll in the state due to Ockhi to 66; two more bodies were recovered off the coast of Kochi on Tuesday night, officials said, reported PTI.

Vijayan also said the government was planning to set up a system, in association with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), to ensure safety of fishermen, reported PTI.

Residents of both states have been protesting against their respective governments for the delay in sending warnings and subsequent poor response to the cyclone.

(With inputs from PTI)

