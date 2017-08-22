Rahul Gandhi welcomes SC verdict on triple talaq, hails women who fought for justice

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict setting aside instant triple talaq and congratulated the women who fought for justice. “Welcome the Supreme Court decision setting aside instant Triple Talaq. I congratulate the women who fought for justice,” he said on Twitter. The Congress party has welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict setting aside the practice of divorce through ‘talaq-e-bidat’ among Muslims, saying it was an “affirmation of women rights” and would give them relief from discrimination.

Chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the apex court quashed the practice of instant triple talaq or ‘talaq-e-bidat’, which by itself was “an aberration and adulteration” of talaq.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court brought the curtains down on a 1,400 year old practice of ‘triple talaq’ among Muslims and set it aside on several grounds including that it was against the basic tenets of the Holy Quran and violated the Islamic law Shariat.

ALSO READ: SC says instant triple talaq invalid, Govt welcomes verdict; Muslim leaders say will be difficult to implement

A five-judge Constitution bench, by a majority of 3:2 in which Chief Justice J S Khehar was in minority, said in a one line order: “In view of the different opinions recorded by a majority of 3:2, the practice of ‘talaq-e-biddat’ – triple talaq is set aside.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App