Rahul Gandhi to vacation with grandmother, family

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be going on a short vacation ahead of the Parliament Monsoon session in July. “Will be travelling to meet my grandmother & family for a few days. Looking forward to spending some time with them!” he tweeted on Tuesday.
The last time he flew out of the country was in March, when his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi was under going medical treatment. Prior to that, he rang in the New Year while was vacationing abroad.
Speaking with news agency ANI, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said: “Rahul ji is going to meet his 93-year-old grandmother. It’s Indian culture to take care of ageing parents and grandparents.”
Last week, Rahul was briefly detained by the Madhya Pradesh Police as he attempted to meet the families of the six protesters killed in police firing in Mandsaur. With curfew imposed in several districts of the state in light of a farmers protest turning violent, Rahul Gandhi travelled by plane, car, bike and foot to reach Mandsaur, the epicentre of the agitation. After his brief detention, the Congress vice-president was allowed to meet the families at the Madhya Pradesh border.
Demanding the BJP state government to increase the minimum support price for the farm produce and waive off their loans, Rahul accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing little for the farmers. “Na kisaano ka karza maaf karte hain, na bonus dete; bas goliyaan dete hain (They don’t waive off farmers’ loan. Neither do they give any bonuses. Bullets are what all they give),” he said. “Narendra Modi can waive loans of the country’s rich but can’t do so for farmers.”
