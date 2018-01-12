Judicial crisis: Death of judge Loya needs to be probed at the highest level of SC, demands Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Express Photo Praveen Jain) Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Express Photo Praveen Jain)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi called for an independent probe into the death of Judge Loya—who was hearing the Sorabuddin encounter case in which BJP President Amit Shah was an accused— by the highest bodies of the Supreme Court. The demand on Friday came after top judges from the Supreme Court expressed their discontentment over the handling of the matter in a press conference, and attacked CJI Dipak Misra on the manner of assignment of cases in the top court.

The Congress expressed that the obligations and the accusations levelled by the senior most judges of the Supreme Court against the CJI was very disturbing and have ‘far-reaching effects’ for the Indian democracy.

In a statement to the media, Congress said, “The observations made by the Honourable Judges and the issues raised by them in the Press Conference and in the letter are extremely disturbing and have far-reaching consequences for the values that we hold sacred, safeguarding democracy and preserving the independence of the Judiciary.”

The Congress party also called for a detailed investigation into the death of Justice Loya by the top court. Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, “Full Court of the Supreme Court should take up the issues raised by the four Honourable Judges and find solutions that are consistent with the traditions and conventions of the Judiciary pointed out by the four Honourable Judges and that will preserve the independence of the judiciary.” Congress appealed that the matter must be entrusted to senior-most judges of the SC to hear into the death of Justice Loya.

Rahul Gandhi said that all citizens who love the idea of justice are looking at this issue and it needs to be carefully addressed looking at the sensitivity of the matter. Meanwhile, the party also called for restoring the traditions of the apex court in the assignment of cases to the judges.

Earlier in the day, four top judges of the Supreme Court — Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph — addressed the media on Friday to declare that “all is not well” with the Supreme Court as they launched a sharp attack on Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra for “ignoring the concerns voiced by them”. “All our efforts have failed and we are all convinced that unless this institution is not preserved, democracy can’t be protected in the country,” Justice Chelameswar, who is the second seniormost judge, told the media.

