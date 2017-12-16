Rahul Gandhi top quotes: ‘We consider BJP our brothers and sisters, even though we do not agree with them’

Rahul Gandhi after being sworn in as new Congress President. (Source: INC) Rahul Gandhi after being sworn in as new Congress President. (Source: INC)

Rahul Gandhi took over as the 16th President of Congress party on Saturday, succeeding his mother Sonia Gandhi who had been at the helm of party affairs for 19 long years. In a scathing attack on the BJP and the Prime Minister, Gandhi said, “Congress took India to the 21st century, but the PM is taking us back to medieval times.”

Both Rahul and Sonia highlighted that there was an attack on the foundational values of the country and that the Congress will not fear from those attacks and face them fearlessly. Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh expressed confidence and a hopeful future under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Here are the top quotes from new Congress Chief’s first address:

* Like many Indians across the country, I am an idealist, I wished to be part of an awakening. The moment you challenge the structures of power, they lie and distort. Let’s stand up to them and their anger.

*Politics belongs to the people, but today politics is not being used for people, it is not being used to uplift people, but to crush them. Many of us are disillusioned by politics of our time. Today, politics is devoid of kindness and truth.

* Congress took India to the 21st century, but the PM, today, is taking us back to the medieval times. We are now being compelled to imagine that businesses can be built without harmony that only one man himself is the voice of reason. Expertise, experience and knowledge can be cast aside for personal glory.

Read | Rahul Gandhi asks cadres to stand up to BJP, says anger and hatred cannot defeat his party

* We fight for those who cannot fight alone. This spirit of our freedom movement is the light of our party today, we consider the BJP as our brothers and sisters, even though we do not agree with them.

* I want the Congress party to become an instrument for dialogue between all of us. From all corners of our great country, and our dialogue will always be led by light and affection.

* And if there is anyone who can stop what the BJP is doing, it is the ‘pyara karyakarta & neta’ of Congress. We are going to make Congress, grand old and young party. We will fight the politics of anger.

* Congress is an ancient India, BJP would have you believe they are the oldest idea in the universe, as usual, this is not the truth. In India, there are two ideas that have clashed, the idea of self vs the other. BJP are soldiers fighting for self. Congress is guided by service of the community.

See Photos | Glimpses from his swearing-in ceremony

* These regressive forces don’t win because they’re right, they win because they are powerful. Their power is manipulative and distorted and stains everything it touches. They can only defeat us if we back down.

* I travelled constantly across the country and have learnt that politics belongs to people and that it is their strongest weapon.

* In the 13 years, I have served in politics, I have had the honour of listening and learning from all of you. Thank you for your lessons and advice. I’m humbled by all the people who have stood here before me.

* It is with the deepest humility, that I accept this position (of Congress President) knowing that I will always be walking in the shadow of giants.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd