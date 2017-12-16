PM Modi taking India back to medieval past, says Rahul Gandhi after elevation

Newly elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi greets his mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi after her speech at the lawns of the All India Congress Committee. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) Newly elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi greets his mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi after her speech at the lawns of the All India Congress Committee. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took over the reins of the party from his mother Sonia Gandhi, who had been party President for 19 years, amidst speculations of her retirement from politics. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi saw a host of Congress leaders in attendance and they cheered Rahul as he stepped forward to take the ceremonial oath.

Scores of supporters of Rahul Gandhi who were present outside the AICC headquarters to witness Rahul’s anointment started dancing, raising slogans, bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets after he took his oath.

Sonia Gandhi congratulated her son as he took charge as the Congress President she said, “Rahul is my son, so I do not think it is right for me to praise him but I would say that since childhood he had to bear the brunt of the violence, after joining politics he had to face blatant personal attacks, and that has made him a stronger person.”

She expressed confidence in Rahul’s leadership, “India is a young country. I am confident that with a new and young leadership our party will be reinvigorated and bring about the changes we need. You, the leaders and workers of the Congress, are the custodians of the ideals and principles on which our nation was built. As all of you go forward on your new path, I will be there to rejoice in your achievements. May this path be lit with the wisdom, high principles and great traditions of our forebears.”

Soon after taking charge as the Congress president on Saturday, Rahul slammed the BJP, accusing it of spreading hatred and violence in the country. He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking India back to the medieval times. “The Congress’s respect for all Indians extends to even the BJP. We do not fight hate with hate. They crush voice, we allow the most vulnerable to sing. They defame, we respect and defend.”

Sonia too accused the Narendra Modi-led government of spreading an atmosphere of terror in the country and said that the constitutional values of the nation were in danger.

Read | New Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asks cadres to stand up to BJP, says anger and hatred cannot defeat his party

Rahul further said, “In the 13 years that I have served in politics, I have had the honour of listening and learning from all of you. I travelled constantly across the country and have learnt that politics belongs to people and that it is their strongest weapon. Thank you for your lessons and advice. I’m humbled by all the people who have stood here before me. It is with the deepest humility, that I accept this position (of Congress President) knowing that I will always be walking in the shadow of giants.”

Rahul invited the youth to join the fight against politics of violence, he said, “We are going to make Congress, Grand old and young party. We will fight the politics of anger with love.”

See Photos | Glimpses from his swearing-in ceremony

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh in his brief address at the AICC event expressed his happiness at Rahul’s ascension and said that as party chief Rahul Gandhi will sustain the “politics of hope” and not allow the “politics of fear” to take over. Singh praised Sonia Gandhi and called her leadership as ‘strong and magnificent’ which would be remembered in the annals of the party’s history.

Ahead of Rahul’s oath-taking ceremony on Saturday, Sonia Gandhi on Friday had triggered a flurry activity within the party leaders when she said that her ‘role is to retire’. The Congress quickly clarified that Sonia has retired as president of the Congress and not from public life.

Speaking on Sonia’s leadership on Friday Veerappa Moily had said, “This is not just mechanical, it is spiritual and more emotional for the party… We also look up to her as mother of the party. So, she should continue to play that kind of a motherly role, not only to Rahul Gandhi… She should not forget that she is also mother to the entire cadre of the party… It will give additional strength to the party.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd