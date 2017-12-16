LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to take charge as Congress President today

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament House in new Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath) Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi at the Parliament House in new Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath)

Rahul Gandhi will swear in as the new President of the Congress party on Saturday, taking over the reins of the grand old party from his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who has been at the helm of party affairs for nearly two decades now.

Sonia was elected Congress President in 1998 and spearheaded the party during the 10 years of UPA-I and UPA-II.

Earlier this week, Rahul was elected as the president by the party unopposed while he was campaigning for Gujarat election. The transition bears an uncanny resemblance to the time when Sonia took over and the party clocked its worst performance since Independence in the 1999 elections, winning 114 seats. The Congress bounced back in 2004 and retained power in 2009 — it also won a string of Assembly elections from 2004 to 2014.

Below are the LIVE UPDATES

8:15 am: The party is geared up for its new leader in Rahul Gandhi as Sonia Gandhi passes the baton.

Supporters & party workers burst crackers & raise slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi outside Congress HQ at Delhi's Akbar Road, ahead of him taking over as the party president. pic.twitter.com/gM4ZXhrI2c — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2017

