Congratulate Congress on Aurangzeb raj: PM Modi in Valsad

Taking a dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s expected elevation to the post of party chief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday ‘congratulated’ the Congress on their “Aurangzeb raj”. While speaking at a rally in Valsad district’s Dharampur, Modi said senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar cited the example of Jahangir, Shahjahan and Aurangzeb to convey the power shift in Congress.

“Mani Shankar Aiyar, who never shies away from showing loyalty to one family, proudly said, Jahangir ki jagah jab Shahjahan aaye, kya tab koi chunav hua tha? Jab Shahjahan ki jagah Aurangzeb aaye, tab koi election hua tha? Yeh toh pehlay se hi pata tha ki jo badshah hai, uski aulad ko hi satta milegi (When Shahjahan came after Jahangir or Aurangzeb came after Shahjahan, were there any elections for that? This is already known that the one who is a ruler, his son would get the throne)” PM Modi said.

“I congratulate the Congress on their ‘Aurangzeb Raj.’ For us, the well-being of the people matters and 125 crore Indians are our high command,” PM Modi added.

Aiyar, meanwhile, said that anyone was free to contest elections. “Don’t compare both, during Mughal rule it was understood that after Jahangir, Aurangzeb will be the leader but here anyone is free to contest against Rahul Gandhi, its a totally democratic process,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

During his election rally on Monday, Modi had also said that Congress had defamed Gujarat and could not tolerate or accept leaders from Gujarat. “Why did the Congress not give Constitutional Status to the OBC Commission? We got a bill but when we did so, they stalled it in the Rajya Sabha. This anti-OBC Congress should be severely punished by the people,” he said.

While adding that he had worked among tribal communities, Modi said that the Congress neglected to develop healthcare infrastructure in tribal areas. “Not only did the Congress ignore the healthcare infrastructure in tribal areas, there was no arrangements for ambulances. We changed both these things- today there are better healthcare services and the 108 ambulance service is active,” Modi said in Dharampur.

