Delhi confidential: On a break

Politics is the art of the possible. And it seems the dictum applies to backroom boys, too. Politics is the art of the possible. And it seems the dictum applies to backroom boys, too.

On A Break

Rahul Gandhi has been visible and audible like never before over the last few weeks. From threatening an earthquake in Parliament to leveling corruption charges against the Prime Minister while speaking at a series of public meetings, to addressing a press conference with leaders of several opposition parties, he has been at the centre of action ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation decision. Rahul is now set to take a short break and is said to be planning to travel out for a few days to ring in the new year. Congress president Sonia Gandhi is already out of Delhi and Rahul is expected to join her.

Plains To The Hills

Politics is the art of the possible. And it seems the dictum applies to backroom boys, too. Despite earning the wrath of a sizable section of Congress leaders, both in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the Congress high command is planning to rope in poll strategist Prashant Kishor for election-related activities in another Assembly election-bound state – Uttarakhand. And, like most moves in the Congress in recent times, the party’s state leadership is clueless about the move.

Crisscrossing India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will crisscross the length and breadth of the country in the first few days of the new year after his Address to the Nation on the demonetisation issue on December 31. Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Lucknow on January 2, inaugurate the 104th Science Congress in Tirupati the following day, and will be in Patna Sahib on January 5 to attend the 350th Prakash Parva in memory of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. On January 8, the Prime Minister will be in Bengaluru to address the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, and in Gujarat to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 9.

Cadre Strength

The long wait for Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers, who joined in 2015, finally got over as the Union Home Ministry allocated them cadres. As many as 150 officers undergoing training at National Police Academy in Hyderabad were anxiously awaiting their cadre allocation. Most officers opted for their home state but have been allocated depending upon the demand and vacancies in the state.