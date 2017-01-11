Rahul takes ‘mitron’ jibe at PM Modi, says Paytm means ‘Pay to Modi’: Top quotes from his speech

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government and RSS for weakening institutions like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the wake of the demonetisation decision taken by the government on November 8 last year. He trained his guns at the prime minister for the demonetisation move, which according to the Congress leader was PM Modi’s ‘personal decision’.” The Congress vice-president was addressing the public at the Party’s Jan Vedna Sammelan held at the Talkatora Stadium in the national capital here.

“The BJP and Modi keep asking what the Congress Party has done in the last 70 years. I would like to say that we didn’t do in 70 years what the BJP under PM Modi has done in just two and a half years – destroy India’s highly respected institution,” Gandhi said.

Here are some of his quotes from the speech:

1. “It is a clash between two philosophies. Congress says ‘don’t fear’, BJP says ‘fear’, ‘scare them’.”

2. “Crores of people were standing in lines, did you find any corrupt person there? The corrupt ones were at the bank’s backdoor.”

3. “Found Congress’ symbol in Shiv ji, Gurunanak, Buddha, Mahavir’s pictures.Asked Karan Singh ji what does it mean?He said ‘daro mat’.”

4. “Narendra Modi thought that if the Army conducted the surgical strikes across the border, he did the same on the poor and farmers.”

5. “Chanting Lord Rama’s name, and pocketing poor people’s money is the philosophy of this ‘suit boot ki sarkar’. This is what you have to fight.”

6. “Ours is an intelligent country, we have ousted the British. Have sent a mission to the moon.”

7. “Auto sales are at its lowest in 16 years. The auto industry is the backbone of MakeInIndia — will Modi say how the industry has failed? Demonetisation is an excuse. He has realised he can’t keep hiding behind yoga, make in India, digital India.”

8. “Media have some constraints in their coverage but in their hearts they know what’s going on. They have a responsibility to report the hardships our people are facing.”

9. “Acche din are only going to come when Congress party is going to come in power in 2019. People of country are wondering when are ‘Acche din going to come’. I’ll tell them it will come when Congress comes to power again. Our friends in the media are under constraints. They come to me and say they want to say something but can’t. 2 1/2 yrs back, Prime Minister Modi asked everything to join Swacch Bharat, the drama continued for a few days; then Make in India, Skill India.”

10. “We do not hate them (BJP, RSS) but will defeat their ideology & remove them from power.”

