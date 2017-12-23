Rahul Gandhi blames BJP’s ‘defamatory’ campaign for Gujarat loss, predicts 135 seats in 2022 elections

Newly-elected Congres president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s smearing campaign against the Congress for the grand old party’s loss in the just-concluded assembly election. Addressing his maiden rally after losing the elections in the state, Gandhi said, “Let me tell you about the reasons for our defeat. In the last 20 years, the BJP and Mr Modi have run a campaign of defamation against Congress party workers and leaders.”
Gandhi, however, said that the perception about the party’s ability to win seats in the state has changed following the results. “I want to congratulate all workers for a well-fought election. 3-4 months ago, people were questioning if the Congress could even contest elections in Gujarat.”
In a stern message to party workers who did not contribute in the polling campaign, the Gandhi-Nehru scion said that 90 per cent people fought together and made efforts with the Congress in the election but five to ten per cent didn’t help the party and that action will be taken against them.
Although the Congress has lost the election, the party has been boasting about the results as a symbolic victory for its cadre as it instilled a sense of confidence within the ranks. Gandhi added that his sole mission in the election was to boost confidence in the Gujarat Congress that they can defeat the BJP.
Predicted 135 seats for Congress in the 2022 assembly elections, Gandhi said, “If the Congress in Gujarat believes that it can win the elections, we will win. 70% of you believed this. We saw the results. You now know that Congress can win elections in Gujarat.”
Addressing the MLAs in the state, Gandhi asked them to keep working for the people of the state as all eyes are now set upon them and their performance will impact the Congress in the upcoming 2019 general election.
Rahul Gandhi started his day by offering prayers at the Somnath temple in the state.
- Dec 24, 2017 at 1:45 amRahul has got the groove back. And technically, he doesn't has to do much. Just as voters brought down the number of seats BJP won, people will reset BJP in their own little ways.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:58 pmKeep dreaming.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:40 pmWhile Somanath temple visit is good optics, and pays due respect to Hindu sensibility, the need for Congress to avoid me-too politics and retain is hard secular credentials as key to its long term success. However, this initial course correction to neutralize perceptions of it being slanted against Hindu sentiment is welcome, for it just cleans the dirt, not impart a pastel shade to pristine white secular worldview a.k.a. The Idea of India, from which Indian iden y, secured with scientific temper has emerged to give concrete shape to modern Indian society. Admittedly, this modern Indian society is presently about 100 million deep only. It will take considerable political effort to deepen its spread and foster development of Indian minds and create a fully developed society. BJP, which had a late start, took up a contradistinctive role towards endogenous cultural evolution and has won handsomely. Congress cannot be a me-too b and win again.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:44 pmCongress cannot be a me-too b.r.a.n.d and win again.Reply
- Dec 24, 2017 at 12:25 amReally. You don't say so. The Idea of India is Hinduism.Reply
- Dec 24, 2017 at 12:40 amRamnath, The idea of India is a commonly used phrase is associated with Congress movement and it precedes Indian independence. From the springboard of Hinduism has emerged a geographical description of cultural iden y, called Bharatiyata by former PM Vajpayee. Let us not confuse the idea of India with the evolving idea of Bharat Darshan. The word darshan here means philosophy in vernacular languages.
- Dec 24, 2017 at 12:52 amRamnath, appreciate your effort to define India. Bharatiyata is perhaps the answer you seek. Bharatiyata is a critical, complementary aspect to Indian development. Just like Greco-Roman civilization and their philosophical works provide the foundation for European civilizations, Bharat Darshan may over the years provide the firm basis for Indian modernity.
- Dec 24, 2017 at 2:01 am100 million deep is an over estimation . Religious identification over laps with what appears to be a modern class in terms of education and class in India. The only thing that has shifted is a increase in inter caste marriages among upper caste Hindus . So 'me too but with a difference' may have to go on for electoral gains unfortunately.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:28 pmFinally Rahul Gandhi has converted to Hinduism to garner Hindu votes.Reply
- Dec 24, 2017 at 1:48 amWhat does converted to Hinduism mean? Was there such a ceremony? Are the photographs of this ceremony? Has this conversion been registered in any of the government registers? Give us one iota of a proof please? or else stop making innuendos.Reply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 11:20 pmThis is what losing series of elections does, makes one go delusional. What is he smoking these days, btw?Reply
- Dec 24, 2017 at 12:02 amDidn't you know. He's been smoking something for a while now.Reply
- Dec 24, 2017 at 2:05 amUdayji , put an end to lying, smearing and swearing culture of your kind/ clan of bjp lovers . I am afraid that the punishment for compulsive lying is complete loss of credibility . Respectability is long lost anyways.Reply
