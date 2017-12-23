Rahul Gandhi blames BJP’s ‘defamatory’ campaign for Gujarat loss, predicts 135 seats in 2022 elections

Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo) Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Newly-elected Congres president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s smearing campaign against the Congress for the grand old party’s loss in the just-concluded assembly election. Addressing his maiden rally after losing the elections in the state, Gandhi said, “Let me tell you about the reasons for our defeat. In the last 20 years, the BJP and Mr Modi have run a campaign of defamation against Congress party workers and leaders.”

Gandhi, however, said that the perception about the party’s ability to win seats in the state has changed following the results. “I want to congratulate all workers for a well-fought election. 3-4 months ago, people were questioning if the Congress could even contest elections in Gujarat.”

In a stern message to party workers who did not contribute in the polling campaign, the Gandhi-Nehru scion said that 90 per cent people fought together and made efforts with the Congress in the election but five to ten per cent didn’t help the party and that action will be taken against them.

Gandhi said that his sole mission in the election was to boost confidence in the Gujarat Congress. (Source: INC) Gandhi said that his sole mission in the election was to boost confidence in the Gujarat Congress. (Source: INC)

Although the Congress has lost the election, the party has been boasting about the results as a symbolic victory for its cadre as it instilled a sense of confidence within the ranks. Gandhi added that his sole mission in the election was to boost confidence in the Gujarat Congress that they can defeat the BJP.

Let me assure you, in the next Gujarat elections we will win 135 seats. In the meantime, you will not retreat. You will not give an inch. You will counter the BJP: Congress President Rahul Gandhi #ThankYouGujarat — Congress (@INCIndia) December 23, 2017

Predicted 135 seats for Congress in the 2022 assembly elections, Gandhi said, “If the Congress in Gujarat believes that it can win the elections, we will win. 70% of you believed this. We saw the results. You now know that Congress can win elections in Gujarat.”

Rahul Gandhi offering prayers at Somnath Temple on Saturday. (Source: INC) Rahul Gandhi offering prayers at Somnath Temple on Saturday. (Source: INC)

Addressing the MLAs in the state, Gandhi asked them to keep working for the people of the state as all eyes are now set upon them and their performance will impact the Congress in the upcoming 2019 general election.

Rahul Gandhi started his day by offering prayers at the Somnath temple in the state.

