Rahul slams PM Modi: ‘Start Up India is welcome, but can’t be followed by shut up India’

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Monday. (Picture for representation) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Monday. (Picture for representation)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at an event in Delhi alleging there was a loss of trust among people in the Central government. Gandhi was speaking at the 112th annual session and PHD Annual Awards for Excellence 2017 in the national capital. The Congress vice president claimed there was a loss of trust in the government and the Centre doesn’t trust people to be honest as well.

“Start Up India is welcome for the economy, but it cannot be accompanied by shut up India. I admit there were shortcomings in the UPA government towards its closing years. Trust in BJP government is dead. Government doesn’t believe in people. After 3.5 years, people too have withdrawn their trust in the government. Expectation of Indian people from PM Modi lies shattered after 3 years.”

Gandhi also spared a few words for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley too amid slowdown witnessed by the Indian economy post GST and demonetisation. “Business are drowning, but Mr. Arun Jaitley has the nerve to go on TV every other day saying things are just fine.”

Gandhi again criticised PM Modi’s campaign against black money and push for a less cash economy. “All cash is not black, all black is not cash,” said the Congress vice president.

Raising the issue of drop in performance of businesses and economic activity, he said: “Business runs on a psyche of trust. Trust in this government is dead. The prime minister and the government convinced every single person is a thief. One develops trust by listening to each other. Today there is no one in the government who is ready to listen to the pain of our people.”

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi criticised Jaitley for the government’s demonetisation and GST decisions. In chaste Hindi, Gandhi had tweeted, “Doctor Jaitley, notebandi aur GST se arthvyavastha ICU me hai..(Doctor Jaitley, the economy is in ICU because of noteban and GST)”.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd