Rahul Gandhi congratulates PM Modi for BJP’s poll wins in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and thanked the people of Punjab for giving the Congress a mandate for the state’s “bright future”. The Congress vice president said the party stands resolute and committed to its values of a united India and will continue its fight to win people’s hearts.

“I congratulate Shri Narendra Modi and the BJP on their victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand,” he said in a tweet. The Prime Minister responded to him and thanked him for his wishes.

“Thank you. Long live democracy!” Modi tweeted back. Rahul also thanked the people of Punjab for electing a Congress government for a bright future of the state. He congratulated Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh and all the workers for ensuring the party’s victory there.

“I thank everyone in Punjab for their immense faith and support. This is a mandate for a brighter future for Punjab and it’s youth. “My heartiest congratulations to Capt Amarinder Singhji and all our party workers who worked tirelessly,” he said in a tweet.

In a message to all party workers, he said, “To all Congress workers across India: We stand resolute and committed to our values and our belief in an India united in strength and purpose.” “Our fight continues and will not end till we win the hearts and minds of people,” he said.