Rahul Gandhi congratulates Miss World Manushi Chhillar

The twenty-year-old medical student from Haryana, Manushi Chhillar, won the coveted crown at a grand event in China, bringing to an end the country's dry spell of 17 years at the top pageant contest.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: November 19, 2017 4:33 pm
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday congratulated Manushi Chhillar on being crowned as Miss World, saying country’s future lies in the indomitable spirit and excellence of our youth.

“Congratulations to Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar on her achievement. Our young achievers make us proud. India’s future lies in the indomitable spirit & excellence of our youth,” Gandhi tweeted.

The twenty-year-old medical student from Haryana, Chhillar, won the coveted crown at a grand event in China on Saturday, bringing to an end the country’s dry spell of 17 years at the top pageant contest. Aishwarya Rai had bagged the title in 1994, followed by Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999 and Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

She edged out four other top contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico at the event, which saw participation from over 100 countries. Chhillar is the sixth Indian to win the coveted crown, which was first won by Reita Faria back in 1966.

