Former UP governor Banwari Lal Joshi passes away, Rahul Gandhi expresses condolence

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed grief over the death of former Uttar Pradesh Governor Banwari Lal Joshi, saying he was a “true son” of Rajasthan. Gandhi praised Joshi for discharging gubernatorial duties with “aplomb” in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya and Delhi. He said Joshi was a “distinguished” police officer and administrator.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri BL Joshi. A distinguished police officer and administrator, as Governor he discharged his duties with aplomb across U.P., Uttarakhand, Delhi and Meghalaya. A true son of Rajasthan, he will be deeply missed,” he tweeted.

The 82-year-old passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences today due to septic shock following an infection of the valves, hospital sources said.

Joshi was admitted to the hospital about 20 days ago.

Uttarakhand Governor KK Paul in a condolence message remembered working in close association with Joshi in Delhi.

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh prayed for peace to the departed soul. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said Joshi came from a small village and served the people in various positions.

