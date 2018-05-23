Rahul Gandhi condemns Rajkot Dalit ragpicker’s death, holds RSS-BJP’s ‘regressive’, ‘casteist’ mindset responsible

Gandhi tweeted along with a news channel footage showing the brutal flogging of a 40-year-old man. Gandhi tweeted along with a news channel footage showing the brutal flogging of a 40-year-old man.

Two days after a Dalit ragpicker was beaten to death allegedly by four men and a minor boy in Gujarat’s Rajkot, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condemned the incident and called out for defeating the “repressive ideology” of the RSS and the BJP. Gandhi tweeted along with the clipping of a Hindi news channel, showing the brutal flogging of a 40-year-old man.

He alleged RSS and BJP have a “casteist” mindset and this incident was a result of that “sick” ideology. In his message, he asked people to uproot this “disease” and fight it back together as “this is a time for a change”.

ये रूह कंपा देने वाला वीडियो मनुवादी सोच का नतीजा है। इससे पहले ये बीमारी हमारे देश में और फैले, हमें इसे रोकना होगा। RSS/BJP की इस दमनकारी सोच को हम सब मिलकर हराएंगे। वक्त है बदलाव का। pic.twitter.com/Sru8BedhVK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 23, 2018

“This nerve-wracking video is the result of a Manuvaadi (casteist) ideology. Before that this disease spreads in our country, we will have to stop it. We will defeat this repressive mindset of BJP/RSS. This is a time for change,” Gandhi tweeted on Wednesday.

On May 20, Mukesh Vaniya (40), his wife Champa alias Jaya and their relative Savita were collecting metal scrap from near Radadiya Industries — a CNC manufacturing unit — when the five people beat them up, accusing them of stealing metal scrap. The accused allegedly tied Vaniya with a belt on the factory compound and beat him up with pipes. He died on way to hospital.

The NHRC has also issued a notice to the state government and sought a report on the matter within four weeks.

