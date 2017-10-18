Rahul Gandhi condemns killing of RSS leader Ravinder Gosain, says violence is unacceptable

Rahul Gandhi (Source: Twitter) Rahul Gandhi (Source: Twitter)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday condemned the killing of RSS leader Ravinder Gosain in Ludhianan saying violence is unacceptable. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi added that the guilty must be held responsible. The senior RSS leader was shot dead at his residence in Gagandeep Colony in the Basti Jodhewal area on Tuesday morning by unidentified gunmen.

“I strongly condemn the killing of RSS leader Ravinder Gosain in Ludhiana. Violence is unacceptable. The guilty must be brought to book,” Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress vice-president’s comments come days after he mocked the RSS for not allowing women to join the organisation.

During his Navsarjan Yatra across Gujarat, Gandhi had said, “You know who the parent organisation of the BJP is? It is the RSS. It is their idea that as long as women remain silent, they are good. The moment a woman opens her mouth, they want to shut her up.”

“Have you seen a single woman at an RSS shakha wearing shorts? I have never seen any. Why aren’t women allowed in RSS? They (BJP) have so many women in the party, but I have not seen a single woman in the RSS. What mistake have they made?” Gandhi had added.

The RSS in response had sought an apology from Gandhi.

Gosain’s son Deepak Kumar Tuesday said the RSS leader was attacked by two motorcycle-borne people, who called out to him before shooting him. “He was in RSS uniform when he was shot. He got hit by two bullets — one in the head and another on the shoulder. I was inside our home when this happened. At first, I thought it was children bursting firecrackers ahead of Diwali,” he added.

