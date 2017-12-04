Rahul Gandhi ‘compelled’ to wear sacred thread for father’s last rites, says Subramanian Swamy

BJP senior leader Subramanian Swamy termed Congress a ‘dharmashala’ of one family. (Express photo) BJP senior leader Subramanian Swamy termed Congress a ‘dharmashala’ of one family. (Express photo)

Taking potshots at the Congress’ claim that party vice-president Rahul Gandhi is a “janeudhari Hindu”, BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on Monday said the 47-year-old Gandhi scion was “compelled” to wear ‘janeu’ (sacred thread) to perform the last rites of his father.

Swamy also termed the Congress a “dharmashala” of one family on the day when Rahul filed his nomination for the party president’s post. “Rahul Gandhi was compelled to wear janeu because of his father. Otherwise, he will not be able to perform last rites,” Swamy said, while questioning why the Congress leader was not saying that he was a Hindu.

“When he accepts that he is a Shivabhakt, what is the problem in accepting that he is a Hindu. We will accept it. Your (Rahul) associate asked for the register meant for non-Hindus making entries and then you make claims that you are a Shivabhakt (devotee of Lord Shiva),” Swamy asserted.

The BJP leader reaffirmed that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya would begin soon and it would be ready to receive devotees by next Diwali. “I have seen that our pleas are stronger than the opposition. They were defeated in the Allahabad High Court. They have now filed an appeal but they did not present new facts. So, I believe that we will win the court battle,” he said.

While replying to a question, Swamy claimed BJP’s victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections was a foregone conclusion. Asked about the extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, Swamy said, “The government is making efforts to bring him back to India. The government will not spare anybody.”

Referring to the GST, Swamy said after the new tax regime was implemented, the GDP had started to move upwards. Asked if the GST would adversely affect the BJP’s chances in the Gujarat polls, he said everybody was saying that demonetisation would harm the party’s prospects. But, on the contrary, the BJP won 75 per cent seats in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, he added.

