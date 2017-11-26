Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi cites drop in Nano production, says PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ project ‘just died’

A media report claimed the average daily production of Nano cars at the Tata Motor's Sanand plant was down to 'just two'

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: November 26, 2017 4:24 pm
Gujarat elections Rahul Gandhi Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said 33,000 crores of Gujarati taxpayer’s money turned to ash. (Express Photo)
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday cited a media report on a drop in the production of ‘Nano’ cars at a Gujarat plant and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet ‘Make in India’ project “just died” turning Gujarati tax payers’ Rs 33,000 crore into “ash”.

Gandhi also asked who should be held accountable for the money becoming “ash”. The Congress vice-president has reportedly been saying the Gujarat government had proffered “benefits” worth Rs 33,000 crore to the car project in Sanand.

“PM’s pet ‘Make in India’ project just died. 33,000 crores of Gujarati taxpayer money turned to ash. Who is accountable?” Gandhi said on Twitter. Gandhi is currently campaigning in the poll-bound state, which has been under the BJP’s rule for 22 years.

The media report claimed the average daily production of Nano cars at the Tata Motor’s Sanand plant was down to “just two”.

