Rahul Gandhi chairs key Congress meeting, says demonetisation was a ‘torpedo’

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi chairing a meeting. (Source: INC) Congress VP Rahul Gandhi chairing a meeting. (Source: INC)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi chaired a three-hour long meeting with party general secretaries and state in-charges to chalk out plans for the first anniversary of demonetisation, which the party is observing as ‘Black Day’ across the country. A separate meeting on GST was also attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Speaking to reporters outside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said the party discussed the negative impact caused by demonetisation and GST on the economy.

Describing demonetisation and GST as “two jolts” suffered by the economy, Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unable to comprehend the plight of the public. “PM saying that November 8 will be celebrated conveys message that he has not understood pain and feelings of people,” he said

Terming demonetisation as a big setback, Rahul Gandhi said November 8 was a “sad day” for the country. “They are celebrating November 8, but they need to understand the trouble they caused to the common man…Note ban was like a torpedo,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on November 8 last year that notes of higher denomination had been scrapped. The Congress is planning nationwide protests on November 8, which is being observed as ‘Black Day’ by other Opposition parties as well.

On GST, Rahul Gandhi said it was a good idea that was rushed in and destroyed by the government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd