Rahul Gandhi chairs CWC meet: Need to reconnect with urban areas, youth, says Manmohan Singh

Reminding the Congress about the 2009 Lok Sabha elections when it rode back to power with good showing in urban centres, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday told the Congress Working Committee (CWC) the party will have to devise ways to reconnect with the urban electorate and younger generation.

The CWC met for the first time after Rahul Gandhi was elected Congress president. The CWC, chaired by Rahul and with Singh and Sonia Gandhi in attendance, met days after the Gujarat elections. The result underlined the BJP’s continued upper hand in urban centres and Congress’s support in rural areas.

According to sources, Singh said there was still lot of goodwill for the Congress in urban centres and people understood the good work done by the UPA government. He said the party would have to reach out to youths and retain urban centres.

Sources said many of the CWC members spoke about the need for acting against indiscipline in the party. Rahul is learnt to have said he will look into it. He also said the CWC would meet every two months.

Members showered praise on Sonia, who was at the helm for 19 years, and asking her to continue guiding the party.

The CWC passed a resolution expressing “deep gratitude” to Sonia for her guidance and leadership in the battle to protect the “idea of India”. There was high praise for Rahul too for his spirited campaign in Gujarat.

While Rahul in his speech in the CWC made a passing reference to the 2G verdict, the party came out with a statement later lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former CAG Vinod Rai. Speaking to reporters, Rahul said: “Everyone knows about 2G and the truth is before you”.

“Do I think 2G has been a vindication? The whole architecture of the BJP is about lies…. Whether it is , Rs15 lakh in bank accounts, 2G, the Modi model… that is the whole design…. One by one the lies are coming out,” he said.

Rahul said it was disappointing that the party lost in Gujarat but he was pleased to see that the Congress fought hatred and anger with respect, love and courage. “At every step, they were trying to polarise. Our party played a very positive role in keeping everybody together,” he added.

“So the idea, their model, is to come up with a lie, spread that lie, and just keep repeating that lie until people believe the lie. And the good news that I can see is that, people are now beginning to question it…. So I think there is a lot of opportunity for us that we need to step into and take advantage of.”

Rahul to visit Gujarat today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat on Saturday, the first time after the Assembly poll results. His trip will begin with a visit to the Somnath temple. After that, he will fly to Ahmedabad to hold a meeting with party leaders, elected MLAs and candidates who lost the elections. He will talk to leaders from South Gujarat, North Gujarat, Central Gujarat and the Saurashtra-Kutch region and try to know the reasons behind the defeat of the party, though the party had improved its performance over 2012 elections.

