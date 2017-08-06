Attack on Rahul Gandhi’s car: Goa Congress women wing to send bangles to PM Modi, Amit Shah

Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Neeraj Badgujar confirmed to The Indian Express that a stone was thrown at the car in which Rahul was on his way to the helipad after meeting flood victims at Dhanera. Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Neeraj Badgujar confirmed to The Indian Express that a stone was thrown at the car in which Rahul was on his way to the helipad after meeting flood victims at Dhanera.

The women’s wing of Goa Congress on Sunday said that it will send bangles to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in protest against the attack on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s car in Gujarat, news agency PTI reported. Gandhi visited the flood-affected areas of Dhanera and Kankrej in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, where his car was hit by a stone on Saturday. It broke the vehicle’s rear left window.

Pratima Coutinho, Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee said, “We are sending boxes of bangles, which we have collected from our homes, to Prime Minister Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and the persons who threw stones at our leader’s car.

On Saturday, the Gujarat Police also arrested Jayesh Darji, alias Anil Rathod, who is a local office bearer of the BJP’s youth outfit.

Coutinho called the incident a cowardly act against the person who had gone to help people suffering due to flood. Coutinho said, “India is a democratic country. Anybody can go anywhere without fear.”

Rahul alleged that workers belonging to the BJP and RSS were behind the attack on his car. He said, “Jo apne aap kaam karta hai, wo condemn kaise karega, (How can one, who is involved himself, condemn?)” the party vice-president said when asked about the absence of any statement from the PM condemning the attack on him. He also said, “Modi ji aur BJP-RSS ka rajneeti ka tareeka hai, kya keh sakte hain? (It is a way of Modi ji’s and BJP-RSS politics, what can one say?)”

“Narendra Modi ji’s slogans, black flags and stones will not stop us…. We will put in all our might into the service of people,” he had said on Twitter.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot who accompanied Gandhi during his Rajasthan visit to survey the flood situation said, “What sort of politics is the BJP government practicing? Allowing such attack on Rahul Gandhi’s vehicle. This must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

