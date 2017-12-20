Parliament Winter Session: Rahul Gandhi calls verdict a big jolt to BJP, raises question over PM credibility

Rahul Gandhi in Parliament Tuesday; he said Congress might have won Gujarat. Renuka Puri Rahul Gandhi in Parliament Tuesday; he said Congress might have won Gujarat. Renuka Puri

Fresh from a close contest in Gujarat, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Tuesday the poll outcome is a big jolt for the BJP — which retained power but was restricted below 100 seats — and added that a question has been raised over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s credibility and no one is listening to him any longer.

From the BJP, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar hit back at Rahul, saying that describing the winners as having received a jot was an insult to the mandate of the people. Rahul told journalists outside Parliament: “We all worked solidly — not just I [but] people from the AICC and the Gujarat team — for three, four months, and you have seen the results. BJP ko zabardast jhatka pada hain Gujarat main (BJP has received a jolt in Gujarat).”

Rahul claimed that people no longer believe in Modi’s “Gujarat model” of development. “It is good propaganda and marketing but hollow from within… He is talking about development, but the reality is that he has no answers [to questions posed by the Congress]… He was talking about himself, about the Congress…so this is a good result for us,” he said. “We lost; we could have won… wahan thodi kami ho gayi (there were a few shortcomings).”

Asked about Modi’s remarks that the voters have rejected the “poison of caste” and given a stamp of approval for reform moves such as the GST, Rahul said, “It is strange that he did not talk about development or endorsement for GST in his speeches. He did not talk about noteban either. A big question has been raised on Modiji’s credibility.” He added, “Frankly, Modiji has a credibility problem and he will find it very difficult — because what he is saying, his organisation and his forces are repeating, but the country is not listening.”

Stating that the Gujarat election has “shown” that credibility gap, Rahul said, “You will be able to see it more clearly in the coming days. It is simple — I am talking about credibility.” Later, Javadekar reminded the Congress that the BJP has won both Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat and there would be NDA governments in 19 states. “Maybe in their royal arrogance Congress managers failed to understand that they lost Himachal and we won again in Gujarat. They tried divisive politics based on caste, but the people of Gujarat voted for development.

To say that the winners got a jolt is an insult to the mandate given by the people,” Javadekar said. Javadekar also raked up Bofors, Ottavio Quattrocchi and Robert Vadra. This was in response to Rahul saying that Modi had a credibility problem because he kept speaking about corruption but was silent on the Rafale deal and the business of BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah. Rahul had said: “Jay Shah, son of Amit Shah, has turned Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore in three months; there is a scam in the Rafale deal. Why are you not uttering a word about it? This is the credibility issue.”

Javadekar described Rafale as the “most transparent defence deal ever”. It is a contract between the governments of India and France, he said, thus there is no room for any middlemen or corruption. “There is no middleman, no Quattrocchi, no corruption. But people who did the Bofors scam will not understand such transparency,” he said. The PM, he added, does not need to talk about Shah; he himself would.

“Rahulji should take tuition from P Chidambaram to understand what is a scam and what isn’t. Jay Shah did no wrong, he tried to do business following rules but suffered losses. What can one say to people who do not understand the difference between turnover and profit?

A scam is what Vadra (Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law) did when he bought land for Rs 8 crore and sold it to the original owner for Rs 50 crore after the state government changed the land use. Shah took no government contracts or favours, just failed at a business,” the minister said. The Prime Minister’s credibility, Javadekar added, is increasing day by day as his model of development politics has caught the imagination of an aspirational India that the Congress “cannot see in its dynastic arrogance”.

