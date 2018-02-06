Rahul Gandhi calls Rafale deal a scam as Modi govt refuses to disclose amount paid for aircraft

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called the Rafale deal with France a scam after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament that details of the agreement for 36 jets could not be disclosed as it was “classified information”. Gandhi, who had also raked up the issue during the Gujarat elections, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally went to Paris to change the deal and favour a “businessman”.
“The Defence Minister says that we will not reveal the amount paid for buying Rafale aircraft. What does this mean? This only means there is a scam. Modi ji personally went to Paris, he changed the deal. The whole country knows about it,” ANI quoted Gandhi as saying.
Top Secret
(Not for Distribution)
RM says the price negotiated for each RAFALE jet by the PM and his “reliable” buddy is a state secret.
Action Points
1.Informing Parliament about the price is a national security threat
2.Brand all who ask, Anti National#TheGreatRafaleMystery
— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 6, 2018
Sitharaman’s response came to a question by Samajwadi Party member Naresh Agrawal. Agrawal had sought to know why the government was not disclosing details of the multi-role combat aircraft (MMRCA) deal in which Congress had alleged that the price of the fighter jets being paid by NDA government was higher than what was finalised by the UPA in a previous deal.
“As per Article 10 of the Inter-Governmental Agreement between Governments of India and France on the purchase of Rafale aircraft, the protection of the classified information and material exchanged under IGA is governed by the provisions of the Security Agreement signed between Government of France and Government of India in 2008,” IANS quoted Sitharaman as saying.
Last year, Congress had alleged that a “huge scam is brewing” in the procurement of the 36 fighter jets from France and accused the PM of promoting interests of Reliance Defence Limited. “Can you explain ‘Reliance’ on someone with nil experience in aerospace for Rafale deal? ‘Self Reliance’ is obviously a critical aspect of ‘Make in India’,” Gandhi had tweeted.
In response to a question whether a private sector company was included in the deal, Sitharaman said that neither any public sector undertaking nor private sector industry was included in the agreement. Sitharaman has in past said that the allegations were motivated and baseless, and the price that the Narendra Modi led government had finalised was lesser than the earlier deal.
Following the controversy that erupted lat year, Reliance Defence Limited had issued a statement. Referring to the allegation that the PM promoted its interests, it had said, “the Joint Venture between Reliance Aerostructure Ltd and Dassault Aviation is a bilateral agreement between two private companies. Dassault Aviation selected Reliance Aerostructure Ltd as its joint venture partner. The Indian Government has no role to play in this.”
India and France signed the inter-government agreement for buying 36 Rafale fighters, off the shelf, on September 23, 2016, following long negotiations on the deal. Under the deal during the UPA regime, 126 fighter jets were to be bought, and included a number of fighters being assembled in India.
- Feb 6, 2018 at 6:01 pmFor Pappu, everything look scam as his Govt practiced it officially for 60 plus years. If anything is not disclosed, this brainless child crooks around him like surjitwala will waste no time to call the press to blame MODI Govt. The main frustration for SCAMGRESS they couldn't find any black spot or irregularity or corruption with MODI ministers. So, look for something which they cannot get details, call it as a SCAM. IF UPA was in power, they would have pocketed crores of public money by this deal. Really wondering How Raja got away with clean chit on 2G SCAM when everyone knows he routed the money to his party HQ.Reply
- Feb 6, 2018 at 6:01 pmWe have a leading opposition. India will be doomed if he continues. He does not have a common sense that this is defense matter and is not a public information.Reply
- Feb 6, 2018 at 5:59 pmRahul.... Please do not speak about corruptions.....Reply
- Feb 6, 2018 at 5:58 pmRahul.... Please do not speak about corruptions.....Reply
- Feb 6, 2018 at 5:54 pmAfter having neglected our defense for a decade the Congress party now wants to make wild allegations. The fact is is that Rafale was an agreement between the PM of India and France and any allegation of a scam also implies the French head of state was involved. Such allegations will do immense harm to our defense forces trying to recover from decades of neglect.Reply
