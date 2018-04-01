Rahul Gandhi brings in two more young leaders in AICC secretariat

A day after he gave key roles to Jitendra Singh and Rajeev Satav, young leaders who have worked with him, Rahul Gandhi brought in two more young faces to the AICC secretariat. (Express file photo by Anil Sharma) A day after he gave key roles to Jitendra Singh and Rajeev Satav, young leaders who have worked with him, Rahul Gandhi brought in two more young faces to the AICC secretariat. (Express file photo by Anil Sharma)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday continued to roll out changes in the party with focus on making a generational change. A day after he gave key roles to Jitendra Singh and Rajeev Satav, young leaders who have worked with him, Rahul brought in two more young faces to the AICC secretariat.

Chandan Yadav, a former Youth Congress leader from Bihar, was made AICC secretary in charge of election-bound Chhattisgarh in place of Kamleshwar Patel. Maharashtra MLA Yashomati Thakur was made AICC secretary in charge of Karnataka. She will work with general secretary in charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal.

Yadav (46), an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, is a national media panelist of the AICC. He was a national office-bearer of the NSUI and Indian Youth Congress, and general secretary of Bihar Congress.

Thakur, who represents Teosa in Amravati in Maharashtra Assembly, is a lawyer by profession.

