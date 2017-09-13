Delhi Confidential: Faux Pas

The Silicon Valley reception hosted for Rahul Gandhi by venture capitalist Sanjay Subhedar saw industry captains, senators and Congressmen in attendance. The Silicon Valley reception hosted for Rahul Gandhi by venture capitalist Sanjay Subhedar saw industry captains, senators and Congressmen in attendance.

During his interaction with students at the University of California, Berkeley, Rahul Gandhi made some mistakes that lit up the social media. Talking about empowering members of Parliament, the Lok Sabha MP said the lower house has 546 members. At one point, while arguing that dynasties are a fact of life in India, he referred to Akhilesh Yadav, M K Stalin, Anurag Thakur, Abhishek Bachchan, the Ambani family and, surprisingly, IT major Infosys.

Heated Up

The court of Justice S A Bobde and L N Rao witnessed loud and heated exchanges between senior counsel Dushyant Dave and Vikas Singh in a matter related to MBBS admission to three medical colleges in Kerala. Dave, appearing for one of the colleges, accused Singh, who represented the Medical Council of India, of “forum shopping”, forcing the latter to retort. An upset Justice Bobde finally had to warn both sides: “You are acting as if there is no one sitting in the court… we don’t want arguments above a certain decibel.”

Manhattan Senator

The Silicon Valley reception hosted for Rahul Gandhi by venture capitalist Sanjay Subhedar saw industry captains, senators and Congressmen in attendance. It also saw Milind Deora stepping into his late father’s shoes. Milind has inherited and nurtured a vast network of friends his father Murli Deora had created in the US. One Senator recalled Sonia Gandhi’s visit to New York and Washington DC that Deora senior had arranged. Recalling his meeting with Sonia at the Council for Foreign Relations, he told Rahul that “we are not just overseas friends of the Congress but overseas friends of the Deora family”. An Indian academic pitched in, saying former minister Jaswant Singh had once called Deora senior the senator from Manhattan in Parliament.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App