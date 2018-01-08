Govt busy in converting fear in jobless youth into hatred between communities: Rahul Gandhi in Bahrain

Rahul Gandhi addressing the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin in Bahrain today (Source: AICC) Rahul Gandhi addressing the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin in Bahrain today (Source: AICC)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the BJP-led Central government over its inability to provide jobs to the Indian youth, which he claimed was creating widespread anger and hatred in the country. While addressing a convention of NRIs in Bahrain, his first foreign visit after taking over the reigns of the party, Gandhi said, “The anger is visible in streets and is rising rapidly. The government, on the other hand, is busy converting the fear into hatred between communities,” adding that NRIs are needed to protect the idea of India that is deeply cherished.

Gandhi, who was the chief guest at an event organised by the Global Organisation of People of India Origin, called NRIs the biggest asset of the country even as he invited the community to come and take part in the process of nation-building. “I am here to tell you what you mean to your country, you are important, to tell you that there is a serious problem at home, and to tell you are part of the solution. Your talent, skills, tolerance, patriotism is what India needs today,” he said. “Ours, more than any other vision, because of the struggle and because of our victory in India’s liberation, is a vision that has strong roots in the NRI community. We need to bring our conversation back from violence and hatred to one of progress, jobs and love between our people. And we cannot do that at home without our largest skill base on the planet – you,” he added.

Launching an attack against the BJP, the Gandhi scion said, “The conversations in India are about what one can eat. People are killed for their beliefs. Judges dealing with sensitive issues are killed mysteriously and the government says nothing. When there is violence against somebody in the country today, there is silence from the government. I cannot imagine an India where everybody does not feel a part of it.”

He also acknowledged the role played by Congress in the Gujarat polls. “Gujarat was the bastion of BJP. Yet the party won only marginally.” He also exuded confidence over winning the upcoming Karnataka polls.

During an interactive session with the audience, when questioned about the concrete decisions that Congress will take when it comes to power, Gandhi listed out job creation, education to all and India as the world’s healthcare hub as his priorities.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi met with Crown Prince of Bahrain Shaikh Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and discussed a variety of bilateral issues of interest between both the countries. He also gifted ‘The Discovery of India’ and other books, written by Pandit Nehru to HH Prince Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa as a gesture of gratitude. He is scheduled to return to India tomorrow.

