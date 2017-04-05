Rahul Gandhi backs Yogi Adityanath govt’s farm waiver, says it’s a step in the right direction

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Wednesday to support the Uttar Pradesh government’s move of waiving loans of about 86.68 lakh small and marginal farmers. Calling it a “partial relief for farmers in the state”, he said it was “a step in the right direction.” Gandhi added that his party has always supported loan waivers for farmers in distress. “I’m happy BJP has finally been forced to see reason.But let’s not play politics with our farmers who are suffering across the country,” he said.

A partial relief for UP farmers, but a step in the right direction. @INCIndia has always supported loan waivers for farmers in distress(1/3) — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) April 5, 2017

I’m happy BJP has finally been forced to see reason.But let’s not play politics with our farmers who are suffering across the country(2/3) — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) April 5, 2017

In his first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that his government will waive loans worth Rs 36,359 crore. Rs 5,630 crore of the waiver amount is loans of 7 lakh farmers whose accounts were declared non-performing assets by banks. One of the key poll promises of the BJP, before it sealed a majority in UP, was to waive the loans of farmers in the state.

Gandhi suggested the Centre provide a national response to the “widespread distress”, and ensure there’s no discrimination among states. On Tuesday, the Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to waive loans of all its farmers; the government had previously waived loans of farmers who own less than five acres of land. Its directive comes in the wake of protests, staged by farmers from the southern state, in the national capital. The court also ordered the government to ensure penal action isn’t taken against the defaulters.

