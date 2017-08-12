Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, accuses Centre of making ‘hollow and false promises’

Rahul Gandhi speaking at the Karnataka Congress committee’s ‘Samanatha Samavesha’ in Raichur. (Source: Twitter/ @officeofRG) Rahul Gandhi speaking at the Karnataka Congress committee’s ‘Samanatha Samavesha’ in Raichur. (Source: Twitter/ @officeofRG)

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP-led centre for farmer woes in the country, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi called the government’s promises of reducing unemployment and farmer crisis as ‘hollow and false promises’. The Congress vice-president, speaking at the Karnataka Congress committee’s ‘Samanatha Samavesha’ in Raichur, said the Congress government would stand by the farmers. Giving examples of the Congress-ruled states, Gandhi said Congress governments in Karnataka and Punjab have stood by the farmers in their time of need.

“Wherever there is Congress party government, you will see them standing with farmers, because we understand that farmers make India strong. If farmers are strong India will be strong, if they are weak India will become weak,” added Gandhi, while being felicitated for his role in providing special status to the Hyderabad-Karnataka region during the UPA rule, by a special amendment of Article 371(J) of the Constitution.

Gandhi also attacked the BJP-RSS saying they only work for the people standing at the front of the line while Congress works on the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. “BJP and RSS’ thinking is different; they believe that if they help those at the forefront of the line, things will be good. This is the difference between us.” Lauding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his decision of waiving off farm loans in the state, Gandhi made scathing remarks against Arun Jaitley who recently said in the Parliament that the loan waiver was not a government policy. Gandhi said, “When you waive the loan of India’s ten richest Industrialists, they don’t become lazy, but when you waive farmers loan they will become lazy. How fair is this?”

Utilising the stage to criticise veteran BJP leader LK Advani, Gandhi said the veteran was opposed to the amendment but the special status was granted once Congress came to power in 2004 under the rule of UPA-I.

Gandhi also took a dig at the Centre over low employment rates in the country and said, “They speak about Make in India, not even one factory has opened. Who has got employment here because of make in India? Now tell me how many jobs has Siddaramaiah given in Karnataka?–30,000.”

Karnataka is all set to go into assembly elections next year and with the increasing ouster of Congress from most states the party is in dire need of a reformed strategy to counter BJP. Gandhi urged the party workers to be united and expressed confidence in winning the polls.

