Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to step down if unable to deliver on promises

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi

Continuing his attack against the BJP and its policies, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked Prime Minister Naraendra Modi to stop delivering “hollow” speeches and quit if he is unable to control the price rise and unemployment rates in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress scion said, “Mehngi gas, mehnga ration, band karo khokhla bhashan, daam bandho, kaam do, varna khali karo singhasan.” (Expensive gas, expensive food, stop making hollow speeches, fix prices, give jobs otherwise quit the throne). He also attached a news report that referred to the constant hike in the price of LPG gas.

In response, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took a jibe at Gandhi and tweeted: “Loota desh, bhrasth tha shaasan, janta puche, maun tha shaasan, na kaam tha na ration, kya ‘shehzaade‘ ka adhikar hai ‘singhasan‘ (Looted the country, ruler was corrupt, public asked questions, ruler was silent, no food and no jobs, does the shehzaada deserve the throne?)”

Gandhi who is touring the states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming Assembly polls has been off-late using Twitter to crtiticise the government and its policies. From targeting Arun Jaitley over the ‘ease of doing business’ rank to condemning the Rajasthan government’s proposed ordinance that prohibited investigation against public servants without prior sanction, Gandhi has been using the micro-blogging site to repeatedly attack the government at Centre. He has also repeatedly mocked BJP national chief Amit Shah and his son Jay Shah over an alleged increase in profits of the latter’s company, often referring to them as ‘Shah-zada.’

He recently accused the government of tanking the country’s economy by using the two torpedoes — GST and demonetisation. He also said that November 8th will be obrserved as ‘anti-black day’ to mark a year of note ban.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd