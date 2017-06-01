Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP, TRS in Telangana; to hold public rallies across state

Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad. (Source: @OfficeOfRG on Twitter) Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad. (Source: @OfficeOfRG on Twitter)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi visited Hyderabad on Thursday where he attacked the Central government over the state of education in the country, land acquisition rules and falling GDP. The Congress scion blamed the NDA government over its alleged failure to implement the Land Acquisition Act. “BJP joins TRS in grabbing farmers’ land & no compensation,” the INC said in a tweet.

“People of Telangana are not getting what they had dreamed of and we would like to give them that,” Gandhi told ANI news.

Alleging that the education sector is under threat, Gandhi said that the education policy of the Congress led UPA government as well as free education to KG to PG levels free education remains unimplemented. The INC in a tweet alleged that Right to Freedom of Speech was under threat in universities. “Saffronisation in progress in universities. Right to Freedom of Speech curtailed,” the INC said.

Gandhi is on a visit to Telangana where he is due to hold rallies across the state. His first public meet is scheduled to be held at Sangareddy. He reached Hyderabad on Thursday where he paid tribute to his father Rajiv Gandhi. He also paid respects to B R Ambedkar in Kukatpally on the way to Sangareddy.

