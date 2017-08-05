Rahul Gandhi attack: Amarinder singh, Randeep Singh Surjewala say highly condemnable

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday condemned the protest against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in flood-hit Gujarat where alleged BJP supporters hurled a cement brick at his car and showed him black flags. “Shocked to hear about attack on your car Rahul ji..highly condemnable. Relieved to hear you are safe and sound,” he tweeted.

Gandhi on Friday faced protests in flood-hit Gujarat where alleged BJP supporters hurled a cement brick at his car and showed him black flags, forcing him to cut short his address at a gathering and leave in a huff.

The glass pane at the rear of his car was shattered as a brick smashed through it. The incident occurred when Gandhi was on his way to the helipad in Dhanera from Lal Chowk in flood-hit Banaskantha district.

The Congress vice-president, however, escaped unhurt and proceeded to the next place on his itinerary– Runi village in Thara taluka– where he asserted he would not get cowed down by such protests.

Senior Congress leader and MLA from Kaithal in Haryana Randeep Singh Surjewala also described the incident as highly condemnable

“History is a witness that they similarly attacked Indiraji. It didn’t deter her & nor will it deter Rahulji-to speak & fight for people,” Surjewala tweeted.

