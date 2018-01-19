Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to tell plan for jobs, stopping rapes in Haryana

Earlier in the day, Modi tweeted: “It is always a delight to read your insightful ideas and inputs for Mann ki Baat. What are your suggestions for 2018’s first Mann ki Baat on 28th January. Let me know on the NM Mobile App.” (Express Photo: Anil Sharma) Earlier in the day, Modi tweeted: “It is always a delight to read your insightful ideas and inputs for Mann ki Baat. What are your suggestions for 2018’s first Mann ki Baat on 28th January. Let me know on the NM Mobile App.” (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spell out his plans for generating employment, taking Chinese out of Doklam and stopping rapes in Haryana. Gandhi’s response came after the prime minister asked people to pitch ideas for the next ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme to be aired on January 28, the first one this year.

“Dear Narendra Modi, since you’ve requested some ideas for your MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to: 1. Get our youth JOBS. 2. Get the Chinese out of DHOKA-LAM. 3. Stop the RAPES in Haryana,” Gandhi tweeted.

The Haryana government has come under severe criticism over the horrific spate of sexual violence in the state. On the other hand, China has justified its construction activities in Doklam saying it is aimed at improving the lives of its troops and the people living on its own territory.

Earlier in the day, Modi tweeted: “It is always a delight to read your insightful ideas and inputs for Mann ki Baat. What are your suggestions for 2018’s first Mann ki Baat on 28th January. Let me know on the NM Mobile App.”

