Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to tell plan for jobs, stopping rapes in Haryana

Rahul Gandhi's question to PM Modi came after the latter asked people to pitch ideas for the next 'Mann ki Baat' programme to be aired on January 28, the first one this year.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: January 19, 2018 7:04 pm
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spell out his plans for generating employment, taking Chinese out of Dokalam and stopping rapes in Haryana.

Gandhi’s question to Modi came after the PM asked people to pitch ideas for the next ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme to be aired on January 28, the first one this year.

“Dear Narendra Modi, since you’ve requested some ideas for your MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to: 1. Get our youth JOBS. 2. Get the Chinese out of DHOKA-LAM. 3. Stop the RAPES in Haryana,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Haryana government has come under severe criticism over the horrific spate of sexual violence in the state.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi tweeted: “It is always a delight to read your insightful ideas and inputs for Mann ki Baat. What are your suggestions for 2018’s first Mann ki Baat on 28th January. Let me know on the NM Mobile App.”

