Jaitley hits back at Rahul: ‘Ease of doing corruption has been replaced by the ease of doing business’

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley addresses a Press Conference in National Media Centre in New Delhi. PTI Photo Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley addresses a Press Conference in National Media Centre in New Delhi. PTI Photo

A day after the World Bank released its ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday slammed the previous UPA government after the Congress blamed the Centre for sinking the economy by ‘sheer adhocism and inexperience’. Jaitley tweeted saying: “The difference between the UPA and NDA- The ease of doing corruption has been replaced by the ease of doing business.”

According to the World Bank Ease of Doing Business 2018 report, India jumped 30 places to the 100th rank among 190 countries. India moved up on eight out of 10 Doing Business indicators. The World Bank said the improvement in ranking for India has come on the back of “sustained business reforms” over the last four years. Also Read: India leaps 30 places to 100th rank in World Bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ index

The new indirect tax regime of Goods and Services Tax was, however, not a part of the report and will be a part of the evaluation process from next year. Also Read: Rahul Gandhi attacks Arun Jaitley over ‘ease of doing business’ rankings

The difference between the UPA and NDA-“The ease of doing corruption has been replaced by the ease of doing business” — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) November 1, 2017

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

After the report was released, the Congress said the government is clutching at straws over such reports to stay afloat. It said ease of doing business has actually become “cease of doing business” for micro, small and medium enterprises. Also Read: Ease of doing business now cease of doing business: Congress

Congress’ communication department head Randeep Surjewala had said: “Make in India is completely floundering, exports are plunging, credit growth is at a 63 year low and inequality is highest in 100 years. Crores of job losses in the informal sector have resulted in a cease of doing small business. All this is because of PM’s personal adventurism in policy making. The double whammy of demonetisation and GST has wreaked havoc for the economy.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd