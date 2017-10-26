Rahul takes another jibe at Jaitley, says economy in ICU due to GST, note ban

The tweet has come just after Jaitley responded to Gandhi’s dig at the GST during his press conference on Tuesday. Taunting the Congress over the infamous 2G scam and Coal scam, Jaitley said,”Those who are used to the 2G scam and the coal scam will naturally have objections to a legitimate tax programme.” The tweet has come just after Jaitley responded to Gandhi’s dig at the GST during his press conference on Tuesday. Taunting the Congress over the infamous 2G scam and Coal scam, Jaitley said,”Those who are used to the 2G scam and the coal scam will naturally have objections to a legitimate tax programme.”

The war of words between Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley continued on Thursday with the former taking a jibe at the latter through his Twitter handle. In chaste Hindi, Gandhi tweeted, “Doctor Jaitley, notebandi aur GST se arthvyavastha ICU me hai..(Doctor Jaitley, the economy is in ICU because of noteban and GST)”. He also added a Hindi rhyme which mocked the Finance Minister. “Aap kehte hain aap kisi se kam nahi..magar aapki dawa me dum nahi..(..you say you are no less than others..but your medicines are ineffective..),” Gandhi added.

डॉ जेटली, नोटबंदी और GST से अर्थव्यवस्था ICU में है। आप कहते हैं आप किसी से कम नहीं,

मगर आपकी दवा में दम नहीं — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 26, 2017

The Congress vice president’s reaction comes after Jaitley had slammed Gandhi for his remarks on GST. Taunting the Congress over the infamous 2G scam and Coal scam, Jaitley had said,”Those who are used to the 2G scam and the coal scam will naturally have objections to a legitimate tax programme.”

Gandhi has been attacking the BJP government over the implementation of GST and demonetisation which he claimed resulted in an economic slowdown and loss of jobs. On Wednesday, the Congress vice president had mocked the finance minister by tweeting, “Dear Mr. Jaitley, May the Farce be with you.”

He had also shared a slide from the presentation made by the finance ministry officials during Tuesday’s press conference, which said that the real GDP growth average is 7.5 per cent in last three years.

