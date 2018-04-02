Rahul Gandhi appoints Shaktisinh Gohil as Congress in-charge of Bihar, replacing CP Joshi

Bihar Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil (Express photo/File) Bihar Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil (Express photo/File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today appointed Shaktisinh Gohil as the AICC in-charge of party affairs in Bihar, replacing C P Joshi, and Anugrah Narayan Singh as the party in-charge of Uttarakhand. The new appointments are part of Gandhi’s efforts to bring in young leaders at key party positions. He had stated this at the party’s plenary session last month.

“The party appreciates the hard work and contribution of C P Joshi, who is relieved from the charge of general secretary in-charge of Bihar,” a statement from Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot said.

“Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Anugrah Narayan Singh as the AICC in-charge of Uttarakhand,” another communication from Gehlot said.

After taking charge of the Congress in December last, Gandhi has appointed many young leaders to key positions in the party. Some more appointments are in the offing as the Congress chief is set to revamp the entire party set-up in the coming days.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App