Rahul Gandhi alleges scam: PM personally got Rafale deal done

A day after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament that the government cannot disclose details of the Rafale fighter jet deal as per the inter-governmental agreement, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged there was a “scam” in the deal which was “personally got done” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“For the first time, the Defence Minister is saying that we will not share details of money spent on buying the aircraft…yeh kya tareeka hain….I spoke during the Gujarat polls that there is a scam (in the Rafale deal). Modi ji has personally got the deal done,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

“Modi ji had personally gone to Paris. Personally the deal was changed. Entire India knows it. And the Defence Minister is saying she will not inform India, the Indian martyrs and their relatives about the money spent on buying those aircraft. What does this mean? This only means there is some scam,” he said.

“Top Secret (Not for Distribution). RM says the price negotiated for each RAFALE jet by the PM and his “reliable” buddy is a state secret. Action Points. 1.Informing Parliament about the price is a national security threat 2.Brand all who ask, Anti National,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the government is not ready to disclose the price which raises doubts on the intent. “Modi government is indulging in an unforgivable game of compromising national interests and national security. A huge scam is brewing in the procurement of fighter aircraft for Indian Air Force,” he alleged.

“Grave apprehensions and claims of insurmountable loss being caused to public exchequer are in public domain with the government refusing to state the truth,” Azad told reporters.

At a joint briefing with Congress communication head Randeep Surjewala and party spokesperson Rajeev Gowda, Azad said it was time for the Prime Minister to answer questions on the Rafale deal, on which the government has adopted “a complete and studied silence”.

“What is the price per aircraft of the 36 Rafale aircraft being purchased by Modi government? Why are Prime Minister and Defence Minister hiding the purchase price? Is it correct that per aircraft pricing of Rafale as per UPA negotiation comes to 80.95 million dollars (Rs 526.1 crore) as against Modi government’s negotiated price of 241.66 million dollars (Rs 1,570.8 crore) as per current exchange rate? Who is responsible for loss to exchequer?” a statement by the party said.

