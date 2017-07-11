Rahul Gandhi a blessing in disguise for BJP: Yogi Adityanath

yogi adityanath, yogi adityanath prosecution, fir against yogi, allahabad hc yogi adityanath, gorakhpur communal violence, yogi adityanath communal violence, up govt, allahabad hc, india news, indian express yogi adityanath, yogi adityanath prosecution, fir against yogi, allahabad hc yogi adityanath, gorakhpur communal violence, yogi adityanath communal violence, up govt, allahabad hc, india news, indian express

UP CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Monday set the tone for BJP’s pro-Hindu religious agenda in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. Besides, paying obeisance at the religious shrine, Chintpurni, Yogi addressed the party’s Parivartan Rath Yatra to mark the end of BJP’s outreach campaign in the state.

Yogi said although Taj Mahal, a famous heritage landmark of India, was visited by lakhs of tourists, including foreigners, can’t be a symbol of faith. “Our symbols of faith are Bhagwat Gia and Ramayana,” he added.

Taking on Rahul Gandhi, Yogi said, “He is really a blessing in disguise for BJP and the party wants him to lead the Congress as no one is listening to Sonia Gandhi.

He predicted winds of change in the country, which brought BJP to power in Uttar Pradesh with a massive mandate and thereafter in Uttarakhand and other states. This is due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda, who has been hailed as a world leader.” Yogi also attacked the Congress government in Himachal for mafia raj and lack of development.

