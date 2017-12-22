Rahul Gandhi after CWC meeting: 2G verdict a vindication of our stand, but why is PM Moid silent on Rafale deal

Reacting to the special CBI court verdict that acquitted former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G scam, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the truth of the scam has come out. Addressing media after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Gandhi said, “Everyone knows about 2G, the truth has come out in front of you. It is a vindication of our stand”
Chairing his first CWC meeting after becoming the party president, Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre. Gandhi in a strongly worded statement said that the BJP architecture is full of lies. “The whole architecture of BJP is about lies, the whole structure is about lies,” he told reporters. He also questioned PM’s silence on Rafale deal. “Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi silent on allegations relating to Rafale deal, asked Gandhi.
The meeting was attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former party president Sonia Gandhi. Among those present were senior party leaders Motilal Vora, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Janardan Dwivedi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Karan Singh, Anand Sharma, Mohsina Kidwai, Ambika Soni, CP Joshi, Kamal Nath, BK Hariprasad and Oscar Fernandes, along with party in-charges for various states.
Reacting on the Gujarat election results, Gandhi took a jibe at the BJP government in the state and said that the Modi model was a lie and the state government was stealing the resources which was earmarked for the people. He further said, “If you see the Modi model in Gujarat it was a clear lie, when we went to Gujarat the people said there is no model, they said what is going on is stealing of people’s resources.”
In Gujarat elections, Congress won 77 seats, improving its tally from 61 in the 2012 assembly elections.
- Dec 23, 2017 at 5:53 amRahul ji, the truth of 2G has come out after 8 year's, similarly the truth of rafale deal will come after 5 or 6years, and the result pronouncement will be " prosecution failed to provide any witness or substantial evidence" and this is going to be the same for all other scandals , the vyapam scam , the solar scam in Kerala, Lalit Modi scam, coal scam and all corruption, scandal, will be in the drain in few years timeReply
- Dec 23, 2017 at 3:00 amThe government organization must be reorganized. The officials who could not have prevented must disappear. Replacing with new cadres would eliminate a lot of trouble. The current Top employees are not reliable, they helped congress party to create a system that is worse than the Italian Mafia. Fusing civil servants would also not help to eliminate the problems. Radical approach is needed. Unfortunately, the people, majority, are not capable of the situation. This people owes their misery to themselves, helped by a congress party. Congress does NOT have the courage and skill to lead the country. Congress and its supporters are just robbers and that's why they bark so hard.Reply
