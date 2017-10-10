Can’t wish annihilation of BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi at the Congress rally in Mandi. (Photo BY AICC) Rahul Gandhi at the Congress rally in Mandi. (Photo BY AICC)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he would never wish the annihilation of the BJP because just like the Congress, the BJP is an “ideology from my country”.

Speaking at an interaction session with citizens of Vadodara on the first day of his second leg of Navsarjan Yatra, Rahul said: “I think both the BJP and Congress are parties of India’s ideologies… born because a section of people believe in each of these ideologies… Therefore, I will never say that I want to annihilate the BJP from the country. They can say that about the Congress, but I cannot say that about the BJP. I will fight the BJP, but never not respect its existence as it is an ideology from my country; so is Congress.”

