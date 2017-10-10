Special Coverage
  • Can’t wish annihilation of BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

Can’t wish annihilation of BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

“I think both the BJP and Congress are parties of India’s ideologies... born because a section of people believe in each of these ideologies... Therefore, I will never say that I want to annihilate the BJP from the country."

Written by Aditi Raja | Vadodra | Updated: October 10, 2017 4:24 am
Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi climbing Mountains, India news, National news, Latest news, India news, National news Rahul Gandhi at the Congress rally in Mandi. (Photo BY AICC)
Related News

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he would never wish the annihilation of the BJP because just like the Congress, the BJP is an “ideology from my country”.

Also Read | Where has ‘chowkidar’ gone now, asks Rahul Gandhi

Speaking at an interaction session with citizens of Vadodara on the first day of his second leg of Navsarjan Yatra, Rahul said: “I think both the BJP and Congress are parties of India’s ideologies… born because a section of people believe in each of these ideologies… Therefore, I will never say that I want to annihilate the BJP from the country. They can say that about the Congress, but I cannot say that about the BJP. I will fight the BJP, but never not respect its existence as it is an ideology from my country; so is Congress.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Express Adda
    Top News
    Oct 09: Latest News