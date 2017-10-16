‘Rahul a migratory bird, will be sent back to his place’

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi File/PTI Photo Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi File/PTI Photo

Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani on Sunday called Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi a “migratory bird” who will be sent back to his “place” by the people of Gujarat after the Assembly elections.

“Some people who come to Gujarat like migratory birds… will be sent back to their place by the people of Gujarat after the elections in December,” Vaghani said, while addressing a press conference on the Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah at a village near Gandhinagar on Monday.

When asked to explain his “migratory bird” comment, Vaghani said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is coming to Gujarat as a migratory bird because before this (election season), how many times did he come to Gujarat, how many times did he express concern for Gujarat?”

“It has been the policy and practice of Congresspersons to appear among public only during the elections, and therefore they are not in power,” he said. Rahul has recently carried out two phases of Navsarjan Yatra in Gujarat, just months ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

